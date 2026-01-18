AP Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju attended the Lok Nayak Foundation's literary award ceremony in Visakhapatnam, speaking on the event's prestige and upcoming Assembly sessions. He also clarified rules on legislator attendance and disqualification.

Lok Nayak Foundation's Prestigious Literary Award

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju on Sunday said that the Lok Nayak Foundation has been consistently presenting a prestigious literary award for the past 22 years, recognising eminent literary personalities. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and is traditionally conferred on notable contributors to literature.

Speaking at the award ceremony held in Visakhapatnam on the death anniversary of former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, Raju described the occasion as special. He also noted that Non-Resident Andhras were invited and felicitated during the event. In a lighter vein, the Deputy Speaker remarked that political leaders are often known for not arriving on time.

Upcoming Assembly Sessions and Constitutional Roles

He informed that the Assembly sessions are likely to be held in February and clarified that he has not made any political statement. Referring to constitutional provisions, Raju explained that under the Tenth Schedule, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, despite holding constitutional positions, continue to function as Members of the Legislative Assembly.

Complaints and Attendance Issues

He revealed that some individuals had written letters against him, alleging that he did not attend party or Politburo meetings. Raju also said that Ethics Committee Chairman Mandali Buddha Prasad is examining complaints against legislators accused of signing the attendance register without actually participating in Assembly proceedings.

Expressing hope for improved participation, the Deputy Speaker said that YSR Congress Party legislators, including party president and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, are expected to attend the upcoming Assembly sessions. He pointed out that both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council function from the same building and share the same atmosphere. He added that the reasons for attending the Legislative Council while skipping the Assembly are known only to the concerned members.

Rules on Legislator Disqualification

Explaining the rules, Raju said a legislator can face disqualification for failing to attend the Assembly for 60 consecutive days, though attending even a single day during that period is sufficient to avoid disqualification. (ANI)