Janasena MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar provided an update on AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's health, stating he is recovering steadily after surgery. Kumar mentioned the stress of political life, assuring that Kalyan's condition is not a cause for concern.

'No cause for concern': Janasena MLA on Pawan Kalyan's health

Janasena leader and Yalamanchali MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar on Monday provided an update on the health condition of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, assuring that there is no cause for concern and that he is recovering steadily following a surgical procedure on Saturday.

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Speaking to ANI, Kumar emphasised that Kalyan's health is improving and highlighted the immense workload and stress faced by leaders over the past few years. "Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, also has a few health issues from the start. Still, he is now okay. He's an actor, he has to maintain the physique and all health and all and one side it's a responsibility, a very big responsibility. He's recovering. Actually everyone needs some rest because, see, last five years from 2019 to 2024 we fought like anything," Kumar said.

He further noted that after coming to power, the government has been working continuously to meet public expectations. "We came on the roads, we fought like anything. Again, after our government came, we started building the state. So there are a lot of expectations from the people. You have seen here in Visakhapatnam itself, everyone crossed more than a 50,000 majority," he added.

Kumar also pointed out that the demanding schedules have impacted the health of several leaders. "People have a lot of expectations on our government. So every minute we are working. So everyone is like... stress. Everyone is working hard. So everyone is getting, one by one, some health issues. Mainly CM, Deputy CM, everyone is like now," he said.

Details of the surgical procedure

According to a statement issued earlier by Kalyan's Political Secretary P Hariprasad, the Deputy Chief Minister underwent surgery on Saturday evening after experiencing health issues over the past few months. As per Hariprasad, Kalyan felt severe discomfort while discussing administrative matters on Friday morning and was subsequently admitted to a hospital. Doctors conducted several medical examinations, including an MRI, before deciding that surgery was necessary. The procedure was carried out successfully, and medical professionals have advised a rest period of seven to ten days before he resumes official duties. The statement added that while Kalyan is expected to return to work after a short recovery period, doctors have recommended long-term precautions, indicating that complete recovery may take additional time. (ANI)