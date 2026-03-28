The Andhra Pradesh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution moved by CM Chandrababu Naidu, urging the Centre to recognize Amaravati as the state's sole and permanent capital. The CM vowed to develop it into a world-class city by 2028.

Resolution for Permanent Capital Passed

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Saturday unanimously passed the resolution urging the Central government to grant statutory recognition to Amaravati as the permanent capital of the state.

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According to an official statement from the Andhra Pradesh government, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu moved the resolution in the Assembly, which had unanimous support. The approved resolution was forwarded to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister and other concerned authorities.

CM Naidu Reaffirms Amaravati's Status

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister reaffirmed that Amaravati is the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh. He asserted that no force can alter or shift the capital.

The Chief Minister criticised the opposition for their alleged inconsistent and misleading statements on the capital issue. He questioned claims that the Constitution does not define a capital, emphasising that India follows the Constitution framed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Unprecedented Public Support

Recalling past developments, he stated that the Sivaramakrishnan Committee had indicated public preference for a capital between Vijayawada and Guntur. He highlighted that within just 58 days, farmers voluntarily contributed over 34,000 acres for the capital, calling it an unprecedented act of sacrifice.

Vision for a World-Class City

The Chief Minister reiterated that Amaravati will be developed as a world-class Blue-Green City, combining sustainability with modern infrastructure. He assured that the capital will emerge as a self-sustainable project and a source of economic growth for Andhra Pradesh.

He warned against attempts to disrupt development, referring to recent fire incidents in the capital region and warned of strict action on those found guilty.

A Developed Capital by 2028

Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that Amaravati will become one of the most livable cities in the country. The Chief Minister affirmed, "A fully developed capital city will take shape by 2028. Amaravati is not just a capital city; it is the foundation for the future of Andhra Pradesh."