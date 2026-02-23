Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led the Griha Pravesh for 1 lakh PMAY-G homes in Assam. He announced major infrastructure projects, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma launched new schemes for farmers to benefit from recent international trade deals.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday performed the Griha Pravesh ceremony for one lakh families receiving houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Assam.

Centre's Push for Assam's Development

Speaking to reporters, Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiatives for Assam. Chouhan, "Under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, a safe, developed, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat is being built. Under the leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister, the Indian government is taking all possible steps for Assam's progress, development and public welfare. In the event today, the proposal for 728 roads worth over Rs 1800 Crores, and 62 bridges have been sanctioned for the people of Assam."

"A demand had come in for power tillers here. Additional funds have been given for the same. I congratulate the CM for providing Rs 500 per quintal in addition to the MSP. But the state government had said that the produce be procured by the Centre under PSS. This, too, has been approved," the Union Minister added.

New State Schemes for Farmers and Rural Growth

The Assam Chief Minister announced the launch of Mukhyamantri Utkarsh Yojana for the Farmer Producers Organisation (FPO), with an aim to benefit them from India's recent trade deals with the European Union, United States and the United Kingdom. India had recently signed Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with the EU and the UK, lowering tariffs on the export of Indian goods, and announced a trade deal framework with the US.

"We have launched a new scheme today for the Farmer Producers Organisation (FPO), and the farmers will now be promoted financially and technologically so they can take advantage of FTA between the UK and India, EU and India, US and India (trade deal), so that we can export our special agricultural and horticultural products in the export market. The Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan also launched a new program for the PM Gram Sadak Yojna - Assam will be getting 1500 Kms of road at a cost of approximately Rs 2000 crores," Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters.

As per Assam CM's X post, the state government today distributed Rs 120 crore in financial assistance under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission. Also, the government launched the Mukhyamantri Utkarsh Yojana, Krishi Sarathi App, Samaveshi Ajeevika Yojana, and Rural One App.

Eye on Assembly Elections

This comes ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, scheduled later this year, where the BJP is looking to secure a victory for the third consecutive time. (ANI)