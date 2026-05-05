BJP MP Anurag Thakur celebrated the party's 'historic' win in the West Bengal Assembly elections, stating 'fear has been defeated'. He credited PM Modi and Amit Shah for the victory and also highlighted wins in Assam and Puducherry.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's performance in the Assembly elections, calling its victory in West Bengal historic and thanking the people for their support. Speaking to ANI on the results across four states and one Union Territory, Thakur said on Monday that the BJP's victory in Bengal marked a significant political shift.

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"Heartfelt thanks to the people of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee came to power with the slogan of 'Ma-Mati-Manush', but in 15 years, it has turned into mafia rule. Fear has been defeated, trust has triumphed," he said. He credited the "historic win" to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The resounding victory that the BJP has achieved is a historic win in the first election under PM Modi's popularity, HM Amit Shah's strategy, and Nitin Nabin's leadership. We have scored a double century in Bengal, and a resounding victory has been achieved," he added.

BJP's Performance in Other States

Thakur also highlighted the party's performance in other regions, stating that the BJP-led alliance has secured a third consecutive term in Assam and is set to form the government again in Puducherry. "On the other hand, we have clinched a hat-trick in Assam... The government is being formed for the second time in Puducherry as well. This history has been scripted by the BJP," he said.

Assembly Election Results

BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. The BJP had won 77 seats in the last assembly polls.

According to the latest results from ECI, the BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, a feat its leaders had apparently not imagined. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one seat.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP-led NDA scored its third successive win in assembly polls and crossed the 100-seat mark in the 126-member House. The BJP won 82 seats in Assam, the highest for the party in the state, with its allies, Bodoland Peoples Front (BoPF) and AGP, having won ten seats each. (ANI)