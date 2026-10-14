Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann vowed the strictest punishment for the killers of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa, ordering a probe. He appealed for peace, assuring his govt's zero-tolerance policy on drugs. The main shooter was arrested.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday termed the killing of anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota in Mansa an unfortunate incident and assured that those responsible would be given the strictest punishment.

Mann said he had directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure a thorough investigation into the case and bring the truth to light.

'Will leave no stone unturned'

“This is a very unfortunate incident in Mansa, in which social worker Parminder Singh Jhota was shot dead. I want to clarify that Punjab Police will leave no stone unturned in this matter. The culprits will be given the strictest punishment. If anyone is behind this conspiracy, they will also not be spared,” Mann said.

Expressing condolences to Jhota's family, the Chief Minister said the death of a young man was deeply unfortunate and that such an incident should never have happened.

“I express my sympathy to Parminder Singh Jhota's family. A young son has left the world, and such an incident should never have happened. However, I have given strict instructions to the DGP to ensure that this is investigated thoroughly and the truth is brought to light,” he said.

Mann reiterated that his government had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and those involved in the drug trade, asserting that no one would be spared regardless of their influence or reach.

“Across Punjab, whether it is the drug menace or the selling of drugs, we have launched a war against it. We will not extend any leniency or show any consideration to anyone, no matter how influential they may be or how far their reach may extend,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Aam Aadmi Party government would neither support anyone involved in drugs nor extend protection to them.

Appealing to the people of Punjab to maintain peace, Mann assured them that those responsible for Jhota's killing would face action.

“I appeal to the people of Punjab to maintain peace, and I assure you that the culprits involved in this incident will not be spared,” he said.

Main shooter arrested from Rajasthan

Jhota, who was known for his activism against drugs in Mansa, was shot by a medical shop owner. He was taken to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries and later succumbed to them.

The Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Rajasthan Police, on Wednesday arrested the main shooter involved in the murder from Salasar, Rajasthan, officials said.

According to Salasar Station House Officer (SHO) Shankar Lal Bhari, the accused sharpshooter was arrested from the Shri Ganganagar Dharamshala, situated near the Salasar Balaji Temple, where he was reportedly hiding in disguise. Following the apprehension, the Punjab Police team took the accused into custody and further investigation into the case in currently underway. (ANI)