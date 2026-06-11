Amid turmoil in Trinamool Congress, Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik resigned, the third MP to do so in a week. Citing the people's mandate in West Bengal, he fueled speculation of joining BJP after visiting MP Nishikant Dubey's residence.

Soon after resigning as a member of the Rajya Sabha amid the turmoil within Trinamool Congress, former TMC MP Prakash Chik Baraik on Thursday said that he has "accepted the opinion of the people" of West Bengal and then took the decision to resign from the Upper House.

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This is the third such resignation within a week. On June 10, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev resigned as a member of the Upper House. On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.

Baraik Cites People's Mandate, Hints at Future Moves

Speaking to reporters, Baraik said, "Accepting the opinion given by the people of West Bengal, I have also submitted my resignation today."

Amid the speculation on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs' reported move to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Baraik reached at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey.

"Time will tell," Baraik said upon asking the question whether he would join the BJP. He added, "As for what lies ahead, please wait and watch. Things will be revealed in due course. I am not very old. What I will do in politics in the coming days is something that time will decide. Please wait, and I'll reveal the answer."

Poor Poll Performance a Key Factor

He further clarified that he holds no personal grievance against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and will wait for the right time regarding his future political activities.

Speaking to media persons after his resignation, he said, "The mandate in West Bengal... the mandate of the people was in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the party formed the government there."

He noted that not a single seat was won in his constituency was a fact that further reinforced his decision. "In my own constituency, we did not win even a single seat. The results in North Bengal were also not good. Looking at the mandate, I felt that it was no longer right for me to continue in my position. Therefore, I resigned from both my post and from the party," he added.

Deepening Rift Within Trinamool Congress

The development comes amid intensifying internal rift within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), a series of resignations and rebel assertions have fuelled uncertainty over the party's internal cohesion and possible merger.

Rebel TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Wednesday categorically rejected speculation of any merger between the dissident faction and the Congress, asserting that the ongoing developments remain strictly internal to the organisation. Banerjee, who was recently recognised as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) by the West Bengal Assembly Speaker, claimed that his camp now commands the support of 64 MLAs, an increase from the 58 who initially signed the letter of support. He asserted that these legislators are preparing to formally submit a letter to the Speaker to solidify their position. (ANI)