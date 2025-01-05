Another Atul Subhash case? 'Mentally tortured' Gujarat man ends life, urges 'teach her a lesson' in last words

A 39-year-old man in Gujarat recorded a video accusing his wife of mental harassment before taking his own life. His wife has been detained and booked for abetment to suicide.

Another Atul Subhash case? Man dies by suicide, accuses wife of mental abuse in his last moments dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 11:59 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Rajkot: A disturbing video has surfaced, revealing the final moments of Suresh Sathadiya, a 39-year-old man from Zamrala village in Botad district, Gujarat. The video, recorded by Suresh himself, accuses his wife, Jaya, of mental harassment and torture, urging his family to take action against her.

Also Read: CHAOTIC! Delhi-Pune flight delayed for 10 hours, passengers endure over 7 hour wait inside aircraft

"Teach her a lesson that she will remember for her entire life. She was neither mine nor her children's; she cheated me and forced me to die," a weeping Suresh said in the video.

Suresh's lifeless body was discovered on December 30, and a complaint was filed by his father, Babu Sathadiya, after the video was found on Suresh's mobile phone. The couple had been married for 17 years and had four children.

According to the FIR, Jaya frequently argued with Suresh and would often leave to stay with her parents. On the day of the suicide, Suresh had visited his in-laws' house to persuade Jaya to return home, but she refused. Following this, he returned home to take his own life after recording the video.

The police have detained Jaya and sent the video for forensic analysis. Deputy Superintendent of Police, N P Ahir, stated that they will present Jaya in court and seek her remand to investigate the nature of harassment further. Jaya has been booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita for abetment to suicide.

Also Read: Security forces eliminate four naxals in Chhattisgarh, 1 police official dies

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Most evil man Presidential Medal of Freedom honour to George Soros sparks outrage, Elon Musk joins backlash snt

'Most evil man': Presidential Medal of Freedom honour to George Soros sparks outrage, Elon Musk joins backlash

CHAOTIC! Delhi-Pune flight delayed for 10 hours, passengers endure over 7 hour wait inside aircraft dmn

CHAOTIC! Delhi-Pune flight delayed for 10 hours, passengers endure over 7 hour wait inside aircraft

Security forces eliminate four naxals in Chhattisgarh, 1 police official dies dmn

Security forces eliminate four naxals in Chhattisgarh, 1 police official dies

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected check details gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected | Check details

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH) vkp

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Just because I am an Indian Gavaskar upset after being overlooked for BGT presentation with Border snt

'Just because I am an Indian...': Gavaskar upset after being overlooked for BGT presentation with Border

PHOTOS Rupali Ganguly inspired 7 chic lehenga designs for festivals ATG

(PHOTOS) Rupali Ganguly inspired 7 chic lehenga designs for festivals

Raveena Tandon wanted to MARRY Govinda? Here's what his wife Sunita Ahuja REVEALED ATG

Raveena Tandon wanted to MARRY Govinda? Here's what his wife Sunita Ahuja REVEALED

January 13 holiday: Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore districts get day off AJR

January 13 holiday: Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore districts get day off

Chanakya Niti: People with these 4 qualities become successful leaders AJR

Chanakya Niti: People with these 4 qualities become successful leaders

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon