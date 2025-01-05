Another Atul Subhash case? 'Mentally tortured' Gujarat man ends life, urges 'teach her a lesson' in last words

A 39-year-old man in Gujarat recorded a video accusing his wife of mental harassment before taking his own life. His wife has been detained and booked for abetment to suicide.

Rajkot: A disturbing video has surfaced, revealing the final moments of Suresh Sathadiya, a 39-year-old man from Zamrala village in Botad district, Gujarat. The video, recorded by Suresh himself, accuses his wife, Jaya, of mental harassment and torture, urging his family to take action against her.

"Teach her a lesson that she will remember for her entire life. She was neither mine nor her children's; she cheated me and forced me to die," a weeping Suresh said in the video.

Suresh's lifeless body was discovered on December 30, and a complaint was filed by his father, Babu Sathadiya, after the video was found on Suresh's mobile phone. The couple had been married for 17 years and had four children.

According to the FIR, Jaya frequently argued with Suresh and would often leave to stay with her parents. On the day of the suicide, Suresh had visited his in-laws' house to persuade Jaya to return home, but she refused. Following this, he returned home to take his own life after recording the video.

The police have detained Jaya and sent the video for forensic analysis. Deputy Superintendent of Police, N P Ahir, stated that they will present Jaya in court and seek her remand to investigate the nature of harassment further. Jaya has been booked under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita for abetment to suicide.

