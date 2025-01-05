Security forces eliminate four naxals in Chhattisgarh, 1 police official dies

Security forces killed 4 Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad, recovering AK-47s and SLRs, while losing one police officer in the operation, dealing a blow to the Naxal stronghold in the region.

In an anti-Naxal operation, security forces eliminated at least four Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad region on Saturday evening. The operation, which involved police teams, District Reserve Guards (DRGs), and the Special Task Force (STF), resulted in the recovery of automatic weapons, including AK-47s and self-loading rifles.

Tragically, DRG head constable Sannu Karam lost his life in the gunfight. The operation was part of a broader effort to dismantle Naxal strongholds in the region.

Abujhmad, a densely forested area bordering Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, has long been a Naxal haven due to its challenging terrain and unsurveyed land. However, security forces have made significant gains in the region, eliminating nearly 100 Naxals in 2024, including 31 in a single operation in October.

The latest operation marks a continued effort to disrupt Naxal operations in the region.

