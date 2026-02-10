BJP leader K Annamalai slammed the DMK over the cancellation of the TNPSC Group II exam, calling it unprecedented since Independence. He also declared that Palani would be made a separate district within 30 days, before March 5.

Annamalai slams DMK over exam cancellation

BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday criticised the DMK over the sudden cancellation of the Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services (Group II and IIA Services) Main Examination held on February 8. Speaking during his visit to Dindigul, Annamalai said this was the first time since India's Independence that an examination conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had been put on hold.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"There is a board for the TNPSC examination called the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), which functions under the direct control of the Chief Minister. Young people write these examinations, placing great trust and hope in the system. For the first time since Independence, the TNPSC Group II examination has been put on hold. The DMK, which claimed it would stop the NEET examination, has instead stopped the TNPSC examination," Annamalai said.

TNPSC cites 'technical issues'

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) announced the cancellation of the Combined Civil Services (Group-II and IIA Services) Main Examination, citing "technical issues." In an official statement, the TNPSC confirmed that the exams were cancelled due to technical glitches and will be held at a later date. The Commission further stated that details regarding the rescheduled examination date, new examination centre allotments, and fresh hall tickets will be communicated to all candidates at least 15 days in advance through SMS and e-mail.

"The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced that the written examinations scheduled to be held today (08.02.2026) in Chennai for the Combined Civil Services Examination (Group-II and IIA Services) Main Examination both forenoon and afternoon sessions could not be conducted at three examination centres in Chennai due to technical issues. Considering the welfare of the candidates, TNPSC has decided to cancel both examinations scheduled for today across the entire state of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. The cancelled examinations will be conducted on a later date. The Commission stated that details regarding the rescheduled examination date, examination centre allotment, and hall tickets will be communicated to all candidates 15 days in advance through SMS and e-mail," said TNPSC.

Annamalai vows Palani will become a new district

Additionally, in Dindigul, the BJP leader declared that Palani will become a separate district of Tamil Nadu within the next 30 days, before March 5 this year. He further claimed that if Palani were located in any other state in India, it would certainly have been declared a district by now.

"Even after four years and ten months in power, the government has not added a single new district beyond the existing 38 districts. For many years, the people of this region have had a strong and long-standing expectation that Palani should be declared a separate district. By any standard, if Palani had been located in another state in India, it would certainly have been declared a district by now. Despite repeated demands and continuous representations over the years, and despite the assurance given during the 2021 Assembly elections by the present MLA of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam that Palani would definitely be made a district, it has still not been announced as a separate district. However, I have firm confidence that after this protest, within the next 30 days, before March 5, Palani will be declared a district. I have complete faith in this outcome," added Annamalai. (ANI)