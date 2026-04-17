BJP leader K Annamalai campaigned for AIADMK in Tiruchirappalli, expressing confidence in an NDA victory. He predicted Edappadi K. Palaniswami will become CM and that prominent DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and Anbil Mahesh will be defeated.

BJP leader K Annamalai held an election campaign in support of AIADMK candidate from Thiruverumbur P Kumar in Tiruchirappalli on Thursday. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. "The NDA has created a huge wave in Tamil Nadu. People have started saying that the DMK should go home and that Edappadi K. Palaniswami should become the Chief Minister... Certainly, Udhayanidhi Stalin will be defeated in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, and similarly, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will be defeated in the Thiruverumbur constituency..." he said.

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On Wednesday, Annamalai exuded confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying that EPS is expected to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu this time. "We are confident in Coimbatore, and across Tamil Nadu, this time, the NDA will come to power with a huge mandate. People of Tamil Nadu want change. They want DMK to get out of the government. We are in Singanallur, where the sitting MLA, KR Jayaram, has earned people's trust. He is a very senior AIADMK leader. Across all the places we are campaigning, the response is massive. This time, we expect Edappadi K Palaniswami to become the chief minister of Tamil Nadu with a huge mandate," he said.

Key Alliances in Tamil Nadu Polls

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which may turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)