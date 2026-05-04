BJP's K Annamalai praised Tamil Nadu's verdict as a 'generational shift' as actor Vijay's TVK is set to form the govt, ending DMK's 10-year rule. He congratulated Vijay and commiserated with CM MK Stalin on his loss.

Annamalai Hails 'Generational Shift'

BJP leader and former Tamil Nadu state president K Annamalai on Monday "bow down" to the people of Tamil Nadu for bringing a "generational shift" in state''s political scene as trends showed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) is set to form the government in the sate, ending 10 years rule of DMK.

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Taking it to X, Annamalai extended a greeting to actor-turned politician and TVK Chief Vijay, while applauding the candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for their "hard-fought' battle in Tamil Nadu, adding "better times will come soon!" "I bow down to the people of TN for your verdict. Happy to see in my land, people have risen in one voice and spoken; No to buying of votes, No to dynastic Politics & yes to a generational shift in politics. Whoever gets it done has actually done a favour to all! Congrats and best wishes to TVK & Thiru @TVKVijayHQ avl for a spectacular debut in TN politics. Let Almighty be with you to do what you intend to do. And to all NDA candidates, it was a hard-fought battle on the ground. Congrats to all those who won, and for those who couldn't register a victory this time, let's keep fighting. Commiserations to Thiru @mkstalin avl & Thiru @Seeman4TN avl for your loss in this election! Finally, & most importantly, I thank my dear @BJP4TamilNadu cadres and leaders for toiling hard on the ground. Better times will come soon!" he wrote.

MK Stalin Loses Kolathur Stronghold

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin lost his stronghold of Kolathur to TVK's VS Babu in a closely watched contest. Babu secured victory by a margin of 8,795 votes. Latest data from the Election Commission of India, showed Babu polling 82,997 votes against Stalin's 74,202. The TVK candidate collected his winning certificate at the Loyola College counting centre amidst celebrations from party cadres.

TVK's Historic Debut

With TVK leading in 97 seats and winning 12 seats out of the total 234 constituency seats, positioned Vijay as a major new force in the state's long-standing Dravidian political landscape, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 23, and counting of votes began at 8 am today, with the final results yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission. (ANI)