Anna Hazare announces indefinite hunger strike from Feb 14 against Maharashtra's wine sale policy

Social activist Anna Hazare on Wednesday announced an indefinite hunger strike from February 14 against the Maharashtra state government's decision to sell wines at supermarkets and walk-in stores.

Senior social activists Anna Hazare has sent a 'reminiscence letter' to the Maharashtra state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In his letter, he reminds the CM about his hunger strike from February 14 if the government fails to withdraw its decision.

Anna Hazare said he had sent the first letter opposing the excise policy to the Chief Minister on February 3 but received no response. Post that, he said, he must send a 'reminiscence letter' to the Chief Minister to remind him once more. Anna also mentioned that he had written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the same regard, even he had not responded.

Earlier, Anna Hazare said it is unfortunate that the government focuses on sheer financial gains rather than discouraging people from drugs, alcohol and addiction.

Previously, Maharashtra Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik announced that the state Cabinet had decided to support fruit-based wineries, which provide additional income to farmers.

After the announcement by the government, Anna Hazare, in his statement said, such a decision is unfortunate for the people of Maharashtra. According to the state government, the decision was made in the best interests of farmers. The state government also stated that wine does not contain alcohol. The real question is, where such a decision will lead the state? While people of the state are protesting against the decision, people in the government are allowing it.

Taking on the interest of the farmers, he said that the state and federal governments should provide a fair price for what ordinary cultivators grow in farmers' fields. He added, what does the government hope to achieve by aiming to sell 1,000 crore liters of wine per year? This means that the government is okay with people becoming addicted, but the government will focus on increasing the revenue.

Hazare also stated that the Maharashtra government reduced the excise duty on imported Scotch whiskey by 50 per cent last November. He added that the government intends to increase the sale of such liquor and increase revenue from 100 crores to 250 crores.

Last month, the Maharashtra government approved a proposal to sell wine in state supermarkets and walk-in stores. The proposal was approved because wine is currently made from fruits, flowers, and honey. This decision will benefit small wineries and farmers in the state.

