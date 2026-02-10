Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami accused some of politicising the Ankita Bhandari murder case, highlighting that all three accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment. He stated the government and SIT did their job in ensuring swift justice.

CM Slams 'Politicisation' of Ankita Bhandari Case

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday accused certain individuals of allegedly politicising the case of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered at Rishikesh in September 2022. During the launch of the Chief Minister's Single Women Self-Employment Scheme, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister noted that the Ankita Bhandari murder case saw swift justice, with all three accused arrested, tried, and sentenced to life imprisonment. An IPS-led SIT led by a woman worked on the case, and courts at all levels expedited the process. Dhami criticised those politicising the case, saying the government and administration did their job. The state Chief Minister said the state police have been working on the case for several months. He further declared that some individuals are attempting to "shake the soul of the daughter" by using the incident.

"All three accused were arrested and sent to jail. A SIT Special Team was formed under the leadership of a woman IPS officer and that team worked continuously for several months... All the courts, including the High Court, the Supreme Court, and the District Court, were involved in it. After filing it, when the decision came, all three people named in it are in custody today. They were sentenced to life imprisonment... Some people only want to engage in politics; they do not have any issues. They repeatedly try to shake the daughter's soul. When the government is doing everything, the administration is doing everything..." said CM Dhami.

CBI Probe Initiated

Meanwhile, following the recommendation of the Uttarakhand government, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Special Crime Branch (Branch-2), registered a case in Delhi in connection with the murder of Ankita Bhandari. Upon arriving in Dehradun, the CBI team has taken into custody several documents, including the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the Ankita murder case, the police FIR, and other relevant records.

Case Background and Protests

In September 2022, Ankita Bhandari, who was working as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort, was murdered in Rishikesh. Her body was recovered from the Cheela Canal on September 24. In this case, the resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and Ankita Gupta have already been sentenced to life imprisonment. The case drew widespread attention after alleged audio and video clips went viral on social media, in which Urmila Sanawar, the alleged wife of a former BJP MLA from Jwalapur, mentioned the involvement of a "VIP." Following this, large-scale protests erupted across the state, with demands for a CBI investigation.

CM's Rationale for CBI Inquiry

In view of the prevailing situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI probe on January 9, 2026, into the Ankita Bhandari case, keeping in mind the sentiments of her parents and the difficulties they have faced after losing their daughter. Subsequently, the CBI's Special Crime Branch later registered the case against the alleged "VIP" individual. Commenting on the CBI inquiry, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami clarified that while the sentiments of the entire state are with Ankita, the most deeply affected by the tragic incident are her parents. The Chief Minister reiterated the government's full commitment to the safety, dignity, and justice of daughters.