Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami promised justice for Tripura student Anjel Chakma, who was killed in Dehradun. Five have been arrested, while one suspect is on the run. Dhami assured the victim's father of strict action against culprits.

CM Dhami Vows Justice, Arrests Made

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed condolences and assured justice for Tripura student Anjel Chakma's family, whose death in Dehradun sparked outrage. Dhami spoke with Anjel's father, Tarun Prasad Chakma, and promised strict action against the perpetrators. "This was a regrettable incident. We will ensure the culprits receive the harshest punishment," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

One suspect, a Nepalese national, is on the run, and a reward has been announced for his capture. Dhami assured support, stating, "We are with you in this hour of need. We'll provide whatever help we can."

"Five accused have already been arrested in the case, while another accused is suspected of having fled to Nepal. A reward has been announced, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused," said Dhami. According to Uttarakhand CMO, the Chief Minister told Tarun Chakma that Uttarakhand has never had such an atmosphere, as students from across the country and abroad come here to study. Therefore, this incident is distressing for everyone. He further said that after the incident, he spoke with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Fatal Attack on MBA Student

MBA student Anjel Chakma was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Allegations of 'Normalised Hate'

In a post on X, Manickam Tagore bashed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, blaming the organisation for "spreading daily hate" against other communities, resulting in incidents like the killing of Anjel Chakma. "Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, was racially abused as "Chinese" and "momo", stabbed in Dehradun, and died after days on a ventilator. This is not an isolated crime. It is the outcome of normalised hate. When RSS and its 2,000+ affiliate outfits spread daily hate against minorities and people from the Northeast, it creates street-level violence. Such hate finds oxygen when the BJP governs a state," Manickam Tagore said in a post on X.

Students Demand Justice

Earlier, members of the Tipra Indigenous Students Federation (TISF), the student wing of Tipra Motha Party, held a candle march at Astabal Maidan in Agartala on Sunday, demanding justice for Anjel Chakma, a student hailing from Nandanagar, Debram Thakur Para, who was killed in Dehradun on December 9.

Official Account of the Incident

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami, had assured him that justice would be delivered in the case of a Tripura student. Chief Minister Saha said that Chief Minister Dhami has shared details of the case with him and has also spoken to him personally.

Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar provided details of the incident, saying it occurred on the evening of December 9 in the Premnagar police station area of Dehradun. "Two students from Tripura, Anjel Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, lived near Nanda Chowki in the Premnagar police station area. This incident happened on the evening of the 9th, when they had gone to Selaqui for some work," Kumar said.

He said the two got into an argument with some local youths and another youth from the Northeast. "A fight broke out between them, during which it is reported that they were attacked with knives and other blunt objects. As a result, they were seriously injured. Their brother took them to the hospital, and subsequently, an FIR was registered," he added. (ANI)