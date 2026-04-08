“In 2020, I lost my 16-year-old brother to a brain tumour just a week after his diagnosis. I felt like a failure. But his last words stuck with me: 'I want to see you happy, and you can only be happy if you fulfil your dreams.' So, while others my age were in college, I started learning my ABCs. I passed my 10th in 2021 with 65% and my 12th in 2023. Now, at 26, I'm in my second year of B.Com.”