In a spine-chilling incident, a man in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district tied his wife's hands to a wooden pole and thrashed her relentlessly with belt, ignoring all her screams and attempted interventions by neighbours. Four individuals, including the accused husband, have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

The horrifying act, which took place on September 13 in Tarlupadu Mandal, came to light only on Tuesday after a shocking video of the attack surfaced. The disturbing footage captured the accused, identified as Balraju, thrashing his wife with a belt and kicking her repeatedly as she cried out in agony.

(Trigger warning: Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's Discretion is advised)

“Balraju tied and tortured his first wife Bhagyamma at Tarlupadu mandal in Prakasam district after suspecting her infidelity,” a police official told news agency PTI.

Balraju, who is married to two women, had been living with his second wife and recently returned to his native village. According to police, he had been suffering from a health condition and demanded money from Bhagyamma for treatment. However, when she refused, pointing out her responsibility of raising four children alone, Balraju allegedly unleashed his fury.

The video, now widely circulated on social media, has sparked outrage, laying bare the horrifying ordeal faced by the victim. Officials added that Balraju’s suspicion of an extramarital affair triggered the violence.