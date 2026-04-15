Andhra University will host the National Monsoon Mission, a ₹180 crore project to decode past climate data and project rainfall for the next 30 years, enhancing India's ability to predict extreme weather and manage resources.

Andhra University is poised to become a global hub for atmospheric research as the Government of India prepares to launch the prestigious National Monsoon Mission at its campus. Backed by a total budget of ₹180 crore, the project aims to decode three decades of past climatic shifts while providing precise rainfall projections for the 30 years to come. The mission represents a leap forward in India's ability to predict extreme weather events and manage its agricultural and water resources with scientific precision.

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A Multi-Disciplinary Hub for Climate Research

Speaking to ANI, Sunitha, Chairperson of the Board of Studies in the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography, emphasised that the university's diverse academic ecosystem was key to securing the project. "This is a part of the National Monsoon Mission. It was inaugurated by the then Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Under the Mission Monsoon program, ₹60 crores was sanctioned to the university for equipment. The remaining equipment will be established as soon as possible. Before that, full details will be provided by the Secretary and the IITM (Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology) Director at the time of the inauguration," said Sunitha.

The mission will leverage a "sister department" approach, combining Atmospheric Science and Oceanography with Geography, Geophysics, Geology, Civil Engineering, and Computer Science. "Andhra University has a very good reputation, especially with its multi-disciplinary departments. It's not just about atmospheric science and oceanography; we have sister departments like Geography, Geophysics, Geology, Civil Engineering, and Computer Science. We can all work together here and utilise this equipment because we need a multi-disciplinary approach to establish a solid foundation for scientific and social science studies," she added.

The facility is designed to bridge the gap between pure science and social science, ensuring that climate data translates into real-world benefits for society.

High-Tech Infrastructure and Rollout

"Currently, 12 instruments have arrived at the department, and two rooms have been allocated for their installation. The rest will be set up as soon as the university acquires the necessary land," said Sunitha.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have already begun the rollout of high-tech infrastructure. ₹60 crore has already been sanctioned specifically for sophisticated equipment. 12 advanced instruments have arrived on site and are being installed in dedicated rooms, with more to follow as land acquisition is finalised. The instrumentation will allow scientists to study "initial boundary conditions," such as how moisture moves from the earth's surface to the upper atmosphere during extreme rainfall.

Advancing Atmospheric and Oceanic Studies

"We are very thankful to the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the IITM for choosing this location. This department has a strong reputation for capacity building. We are fortunate to have this project as it allows us to work on monsoon research, tropical cyclones, and parameterisation schemes," said Sunitha.

The primary goal of the new technology is to move beyond flat data models and provide a holistic view of the environment. According to Sunitha, the research will focus on understanding the specific processes that lead to rainfall formation, studying how land and sea breezes interact to influence local weather patterns, measuring the concentration of aerosols in the atmosphere and their impact on long-term climate change and advancing research into tropical cyclones and parameterisation schemes to improve early warning systems. "This will provide a three-dimensional picture to help us understand the processes behind rainfall formation, how sea and land breezes influence the effects, and the concentration of aerosols in the atmosphere. Overall, this facility will enable high-level research in multiple atmospheric and oceanic areas."