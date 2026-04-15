A student shared a Reddit post detailing a WhatsApp chat where his teacher invited him to a movie, sparking a significant online debate. The student's polite refusal led to mixed social media reactions, with many finding the teacher's behavior inappropriate and praising the student for setting boundaries.

A Reddit post stirred an online controversy when a student revealed a personal conversation with his teacher. The exchange made several users uneasy, with some wondering if the situation had exceeded a boundary. The student claimed that he was unexpectedly asked to attend to a movie with his teacher. He also published his response to the request, which has sparked conflicting views on social media.

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The post was shared with the title, “My teacher asked me to go for a movie with her." Along with it, the user uploaded a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat. According to the images shared, the instructor texts the student, asking, "Since you only have one class tomorrow, would you like to go watch Project Hail Mary with me?" She also states, "If you say yes, I might just take a halfday leave for it."

The student gently responds, "Ma'am, I'm really sorry, but I already have plans with a friend tomorrow." When the teacher proposes that he postpone his plans, he answers, "I'm really sorry, ma'am. However, the plan is set." The conversation ended with the teacher saying, "Alright."

He wrote, “Mam always used to call my name in a different way like bhot pyaar se and today she asked me to go for a movie but I made an excuse."

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He later added, “Edit: I’m 18 and she’s around 28–29 ig.. And to everyone making fun of it I hope you’d react the same way if the genders were reversed."

Social Media Reactions

The post, which was shared on April 12, soon gathered traction, receiving thousands of upvotes and comments. Some users applauded the youngster for refusing.

A user wrote, "Bhai, if it's true, kudos to you for using your intelligence and not going with her." Don't go ever...make your parents know, and if she still persists, complain to the principal. These types are a little off. Haan bologe toh toh kuch bhi kar sakti hai, or naa bologe toh seedha vengeance pe ayenge marks ke through. Just sister-zone her. "Call her Badi Behen."

Another person said, "Report this activity to the school authorities; it is scary." A remark also stated, "Don't fall into trap."

Some reactions showed discomfort. A person wrote, “Bhai sab itne casually kaise reply kar rahe hai? Mai toh ye padhke hi uncomfortable ho gayi."

A few users, however, looked at it differently. A comment read, “She is just dotting on you & might be lonely asf."