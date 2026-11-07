Andhra Pradesh will host the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, focusing on global investments, trade, and technology. The event will feature 1,250 participants from 59 nations to foster international business partnerships.

Andhra Pradesh Set to Host 31st CII Partnership Summit

The Andhra Pradesh government will host the 31st CII Partnership Summit–2026 in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, with representatives from 59 countries, including 15 foreign ministers, expected to participate, with the objective of positioning the state as a key hub for global investments, international trade and technological partnerships.

According to the release, the two-day summit, themed ‘Navigating New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust’, is expected to bring together around 1,250 participants, including more than 40 international speakers, 350 foreign delegates and 900 Indian delegates.

Review and Strategic Objectives

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reviewed the arrangements, proposed discussion topics and draft declarations for the summit with officials and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee at the camp office. During the review, the Chief Minister said the summit should bring policymakers, investors, industries, educational institutions and startups together to facilitate business and technological partnerships.

He emphasised the need to connect Andhra Pradesh industries with global markets and provide new business opportunities to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He also called for highlighting opportunities for technological collaboration and international exposure for the skills and talent of young people, the release stated.

Promoting State Infrastructure and Policy

Naidu suggested that policies such as the payment of industrial incentives through escrow accounts and Speed of Doing Business should receive wider global recognition. He also stressed the need to promote investment opportunities in green energy, technology and semiconductor sectors.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only state with the advantages of excellent policies, capable professionals, infrastructure, knowledge and strong leadership. Entrepreneurs should be made aware that investments in the state are safe and that doing business here is easy,” the Chief Minister said.

Global Participation and Key Themes

The summit will provide a platform for government representatives, industrial leaders, international organisations and technology experts. Around 400 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings will be organised to facilitate partnerships, while Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings will enable consultations between industries and governments.

Government representatives from Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, the Slovak Republic, Mauritius, Mozambique, Egypt, Algeria, Tanzania and Guatemala are also expected to attend. Ambassadors and representatives of the World Food Programme, Asian Development Bank and United Nations Environment Programme will participate.

The Chief Minister identified six key themes for discussions: trade, investments and global value chains; trust, geoeconomics and global cooperation; agriculture, food security and bio-based economy; talent, skills and international employment opportunities; technology, innovation and future industries; and clean energy and sustainable growth. (ANI)

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