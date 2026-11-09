The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has officially banned the use of rocket-style firecrackers in Mumbai from November 9 to November 25, 2026, aiming to prevent fire accidents in the city's densely populated and high-rise building areas.

BMC Bans Rocket Firecrackers in Mumbai

A preventive ban on the use of rockets and similar firecrackers in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area is being imposed as a precautionary measure in the interest of public safety, BMC said on Monday. BMC said a large number of firecracker fires have been observed in Mumbai city and its suburbs in the last two days.

"In particular, there is a possibility of rockets and similar firecrackers falling on the roofs, balconies, and windows of nearby buildings, as well as on flammable materials, causing fire."

Rationale Behind the Safety Order

The local body said the decision is being taken considering the dense population, high-rise buildings, slum areas, narrow roads and large number of residential and commercial buildings in Mumbai. As per the instructions issued by the Urban Disaster Management Authority, Brihanmumbai, this ban shall be applicable to residential buildings, terraces, balconies, courtyards, parking lots, slum areas and all other premises.

This order shall be in force from November 9, 2026 till 11.59 pm on November 25, 2026. BMC has instructed the concerned Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Administrative Divisions (Ward Offices) of the Municipal Corporation and the Chief Fire Officer to take necessary action for the effective implementation of this order. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration has appealed to citizens to strictly follow this order, keeping in mind their own safety as well as the safety of others.

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