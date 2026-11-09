The NFR Railway Protection Force rescued eight children and assisted two women who delivered babies on board trains between November 4 and 6. They also seized illegal items including weapons, narcotics, and liquor in various security operations.

NFR RPF Rescues Children and Assists Passengers

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) rescued eight children, including six boys and two girls, at various railway stations between November 4 and 6. During the same period, RPF personnel also assisted two women who gave birth aboard trains at Agartala and Lumding. According to an official release, the children were rescued at Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Katihar, New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati railway stations.

Rescue Operations Details

On November 4, RPF personnel, along with the Sashastra Seema Bal, rescued a girl aboard Train No. 15628 Down at Rangiya and handed her over to the Government Railway Police. At New Bongaigaon, another girl was rescued and placed in the care of the Sakhi One Stop Centre. On the same day, teams rescued one boy each at Katihar, New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati. On November 6, two more boys were rescued at Rangiya and one at New Jalpaiguri. All six boys were entrusted to child protection agencies for further care.

Assistance and Security Operations

In another incident on November 4, RPF personnel at Agartala assisted a passenger who gave birth to a baby boy aboard Train No. 14620 Up. An ambulance subsequently took her to a hospital in Agartala for further care. On November 5, a lady head constable and an RPF team at Lumding Railway Station assisted another passenger who gave birth to a baby girl aboard Train No. 13174 Down.

In separate security operations, RPF teams apprehended four persons in four cases and recovered four pistols and four magazines at Badarpur, four pieces of fake gold valued at approximately Rs 20,000 at Harmuti, 1.031 kg of brown sugar valued at approximately Rs 2 crore at New Jalpaiguri, and a stolen mobile phone valued at approximately Rs 17,000 at Kamakhya. Other recoveries included 13.06 kg of ganja valued at approximately Rs 6.80 lakh and 449 bottles of liquor. An additional 6,750 litres of liquor were seized at Katihar. Northeast Frontier Railway said it remained committed to safeguarding children and providing timely assistance to passengers through coordination with police, healthcare providers and child protection agencies. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)