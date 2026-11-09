Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has questioned the BJP-led government regarding the achievements of demonetisation, marking the 10-year anniversary by asking what the nation actually gained from the 2016 currency withdrawal decision.

Aaditya Thackeray Queries Government on Demonetisation

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday questioned the achievements of demonetisation, asking the BJP-led government what the country had gained from the move after 10 years, and whether its stated objectives had been fulfilled. In a post on X, Thackeray pointed out the absence of advertisements or celebrations marking the decade of demonetisation and questioned whether the government had any achievements to showcase. "10 years and 1 day of Demonetisation by the bjp. A decade of the decision, and no advertisements on hoardings, newspapers etc? No celebration of any achievements with this move? Or no achievements at all? What were the aims, what has the country achieved from these stated goals?" he wrote. 🚨 10 years and 1 day of Demonetisation by the bjp. 🚨 A decade of the decision, and no advertisements on hoardings, newspapers etc? No celebration of any achievements with this move? Or no achievements at all? What were the aims, what has the country achieved from these stated goals? — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 9, 2026

Historical Context of Demonetisation

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation in a televised address, withdrawing the legal tender status of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. The government had outlined several objectives behind the decision, including flushing out black money, eliminating fake Indian currency notes, curbing the financing of terrorism and left-wing extremism, bringing the informal economy into the formal sector, expanding the tax base and employment, and promoting digital payments to make India a less-cash economy, according to Ministry of Finance.