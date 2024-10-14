BREAKING: Andhra Pradesh to establish 'Ratan Tata Innovation Hub' in Amaravati, announces CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced on Monday that the capital city of Amaravati will soon host the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, honouring the legacy of the veteran industrialist who passed away last week.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced on Monday that the capital city of Amaravati will soon host the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, honouring the legacy of one of India's most respected and internationally recognized business leaders who passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024. This initiative aims to bolster industrial development in the region, emphasizing the government's commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

During a review meeting focused on policies for industrial development, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and food processing, Chief Minister Naidu reiterated that generating employment remains the top priority for his government. He highlighted the importance of creating an ecosystem that supports startups and encourages innovation, which is essential for economic growth and job creation.

The announcement came hours after Maharashtra Government decided to rename the Maharashtra State Skills Development University to “Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skills Development University".

The last rites for Ratan Tata were performed at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday, attended by notable dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. The ceremony was marked with full state honours, including a gun salute from the Mumbai Police, symbolizing the profound respect and admiration held for Tata.

Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, breathed his last at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on Wednesday night. He had been admitted for age-related medical check-ups, with the Tata Group initially assuring the public that there was no cause for concern regarding his health. His death was later confirmed without disclosing the specific cause, leaving the nation in mourning.

Ratan Tata was renowned for his exemplary business acumen and philanthropic efforts, having transformed the Tata Group into India’s largest and most influential conglomerate during his more than two-decade tenure as chairman. Under his leadership, the group’s revenue grew over 70 times, reaching USD 165 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24. Tata is credited with pioneering international expansions through notable acquisitions, including British steelmaker Corus, luxury car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, and the world’s second-largest tea company, Tetley.

