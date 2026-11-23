Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: A trough over the Bay of Bengal is likely to influence weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and parts of the region. Several areas may receive rain and strong winds, while Telangana continues to experience colder temperatures

IMD) has forecast rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Monday and Tuesday due to a trough extending across the Bay of Bengal.

According to the Amaravati Meteorological Centre, the trough is extending from the Southwest Bay of Bengal through the West Central Bay of Bengal towards North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, at an altitude of around 1.5 km above mean sea level.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring areas has also merged with this trough, further influencing weather conditions across the region.

The prevailing lower-level winds are blowing from the northeast and east, contributing to the possibility of rainfall in several areas.

Coastal Andhra, Yanam And Rayalaseema May Witness Rain And Strong Winds

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at isolated locations on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather department has also warned of strong gusty winds accompanying the rainfall. Wind speeds could reach 40–50 kmph in some areas.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during periods of thunderstorms and strong winds. People should avoid unnecessary exposure to open areas during adverse weather conditions and follow local weather advisories.

Telangana Continues To Experience Colder Weather

Meanwhile, cold conditions are becoming more noticeable across Telangana and several other parts of the Telugu-speaking region. Some locations have already recorded single-digit minimum temperatures, indicating a further dip in nighttime temperatures.

According to the weather department, maximum temperatures across the region are likely to remain between 30°C and 32°C, while minimum temperatures may hover between 18°C and 19°C. Sangareddy district recorded some of the lowest temperatures. Satwar registered a minimum of 9.6°C, while Kohir recorded 9.7°C.

With colder nights continuing in Telangana and rainfall expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, residents may experience contrasting weather conditions across the two states over the next couple of days.