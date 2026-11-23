AIADMK leader Natham Viswanathan has criticized General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his cordial interaction with DMK chief M.K. Stalin, arguing that such public displays undermine the party's core anti-DMK foundational principles.

AIADMK Leader Attacks Edappadi Palaniswami Over Stalin Photo Op Row

Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): Senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Natham Viswanathan launched a sharp attack on party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accusing him of acting against the foundational principles of the party. He alleged that EPS had once been desperate to become Chief Minister with the support of the rival DMK.

Speaking to the reporters, Viswanathan took strong exception to Palaniswami’s recent cordial interaction with DMK leader M.K. Stalin at a wedding reception. "Showing closeness to DMK is against AIADMK's principles. The present leadership must recall with what principles the founding leader M.G.R. created the AIADMK, and how Jayalalithaa led the party. 'No attachment with DMK, no relationship with DMK' was the basic principle of the AIADMK. But now, Edappadi Palaniswami sat and laughed and talked with DMK leader M.K. Stalin at a wedding function, and proudly released that photograph," he said.

Recently, Palaniswami was seen sitting with DMK chief MK Stalin along with superstar Rajinikanth at the wedding ceremony of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran. He emphasised that the decision to release and promote the photographs has fueled public confusion and doubts among voters over whether the two arch-rivals are preparing to forge an alliance.

"There is nothing wrong in enquiring about welfare for the sake of political courtesy. But in a situation where political circles are talking about a secret relationship between DMK - AIADMK and alliance talks taking place, it was wrong to release such a meeting as a photograph and publicise it. Because of this, a doubt has arisen among the people about whether the two parties are going to ally. Edappadi Palaniswami should have avoided this," he said.

Viswanathan urged the party cadres to rethink whether EPS is the right fit to remain as AIADMK's General Secretary, reiterating that he acts against the basic principles of the party. "Had Jayalalithaa been alive, she would never have accepted such actions. Cadres must think about whether a person who acts against the basic principles of the party should continue as General Secretary," he said.