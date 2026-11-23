Former CM Harish Rawat hosted a lunch in Dehradun, gifting guests Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love,' to foster dialogue among diverse professionals and political figures in a well-timed, unique political gathering.

Harish Rawat Hosts Eminent Guests In Dehradun With Sonia Book Gift

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat hosted a warm afternoon lunch on Sunday in honour of eminent citizens from various walks of life in Dehradun. On the occasion, he gifted guests a copy of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'. Alongside senior Congress leaders, the gathering included doctors, former bureaucrats, veteran journalists, litterateurs, academicians, social activists, representatives of Left parties and prominent figures from different fields. Setting aside political ideologies, the event became a shared forum for mutual dialogue and exchange of ideas on Sunday. Before lunch, former CM Harish Rawat personally went to each guest to present them with Sonia Gandhi’s book. During the event, Uttarakhand Congress in-charge and national general secretary Kumari Selja also handed over copies to Padma Shri Basanti Bisht, former chief secretaries, and other guests. Sharing her experiences with Sonia Gandhi, she spoke about the warmth and affection inherent in her personality, adding that the moments spent with her would remain unforgettable. Following Harish Rawat’s recent meeting in Delhi with Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal, observers had been waiting to see his next move. Popularly known as "Harda," the former chief minister took advantage of Sunday’s holiday to spark discussion and distribute Sonia Gandhi’s book, carrying the ongoing political conversation a step forward. Even senior state Congress leaders received word of the lunch and the book theme only at the last minute. As a result, the core discussion of the gathering revolved around Sonia Gandhi’s book, with anecdotes from it and opposition manoeuvres also becoming talking points. Timing and ideas play a crucial role in politics. Despite not making it into the Congress election team, Harda used Sonia Gandhi’s book as the centrepiece, bringing top party leadership, Left parties, retired top bureaucrats, and the media to the same table, penning a well-timed Sunday special script. In the state’s electoral politics, this is being seen as an exclusive move by Harish Rawat.