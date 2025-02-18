Elon Musk quips he finds Genghis Khan ‘interesting' amid 13th child rumours; internet draws similarities

A day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke silence following conservative influencer Ashley St Clair's claim that he is the father of her five-month-old baby, his latest cryptic tweet has added another layer of intrigue to his ever-growing mythology.

A day after Tesla CEO Elon Musk broke silence following conservative influencer Ashley St Clair's claim that he is the father of her five-month-old baby, his latest cryptic tweet has added another layer of intrigue to his ever-growing mythology. Musk quipped that he finds Ghengis Khan “particularly interesting”

“For some reason, I find the history of Genghis Kahn particularly interesting,” Musk wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) early Monday. The SpaceX CEO has been dubbed "a modern-day Genghis Khan"- the 12th Century Mongol conqueror who is said to have fathered hundreds of children during his reign — ever since his alleged MAGA baby mama saga exploded into public view last week.

Elon Musk vs Genghis Khan: A look at similarities

Elon Musk and Genghis Khan couldn't be more different. While one was a warlord who united the Mongol tribes through brutal conquest, while the other builds electric cars, sends rockets to space, and manipulates stock markets with a tweet.

Empire builders: Genghis Khan built the largest contiguous land empire in history, spanning from China to Europe. Musk, in his own way, has conquered multiple industries—electric vehicles (Tesla), space (SpaceX), AI (xAI), social media (X), brain implants (Neuralink), and underground transit (Boring Company).

Fearless expansionists: Khan took land through war. Musk takes industries through innovation and aggressive business tactics. Tesla crushed legacy carmakers, SpaceX left Boeing and NASA scrambling, and X turned social media into a battlefield.

Followers across globe: Khan ruled over millions of people across Eurasia. Musk commands an army of die-hard fans, investors, and engineers worldwide.

Unusual naming habits: Khan named his sons after great warriors. Musk named his children after mathematical equations, futuristic concepts, and sci-fi characters.

Ruthless leaders: Khan eliminated those who opposed him. Musk fires entire departments at a moment’s notice. And, of course, both men are known for fathering many children - though Musk still has a long way to go to catch up with the Mongol emperor, who is believed to have fathered thousands.

The mysterious 13th child: Fact or fiction?

The latest addition to Musk’s dynasty reportedly arrived in 2024, according to Ashley St. Clair, a 31-year-old conservative commentator. She claimed she and Musk had been quietly co-parenting but were forced to go public due to "media interference." Yet, unlike Musk’s other children, this one has no public records, no photos, no leaks.

Musk's response? A single word: "Whoa." Not a denial. Not a confirmation. Just enough to let the internet spiral into theories.

The Musk family tree:

With Justine Wilson (first wife): Nevada Alexander Musk (2002) – Tragically passed away at 10 weeks. Twins: Vivian Jenna Wilson (formerly Xavier Musk) & Griffin Musk (2004).Triplets: Kai, Saxon & Damian Musk (2006). With Grimes (musician Claire Boucher): X Æ A-12 Musk (2020) – The most famous Musk child, often called "X." Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (2021, via surrogate) – "Y." Techno Mechanicus ("Tau") (birth date unknown).

With Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis: Twins: Strider & Azure Musk (2021).

With Ashley St. Clair? Unnamed baby (2024?) – If true, Musk's latest child has yet to be acknowledged officially.

