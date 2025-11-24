BSF troops apprehended two suspected smugglers with Pakistani contacts in Fazilka. In separate intelligence-based joint operations with Punjab Police, multiple drones were recovered from Fazilka, Tarn Taran, and the Amritsar border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended two suspected smugglers and recovered drones in separate incidents along the Punjab border, a release said.

Two Smugglers Apprehended in Fazilka

BSF troops, in the first operation conducted adjacent to village Tahliwala of Fazilka, apprehended two suspected smugglers along with two mobile phones containing contacts of Pakistan-based smugglers. Both, residents of village Chak Bazida have been handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation, which is expected to fetch some significant recoveries, according to a release.

Drones Recovered in Tarn Taran

Acting on specific information shared by the BSF Intelligence wing with the Punjab Police, a joint operation resulted in the recovery of one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farmland near the village Pallopati, Tarn Taran.

In another intelligence-based operation, alert BSF troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, recovered one DJI Air 3S drone from an agricultural field near the village- Marikhamboke, Tarn Taran, the release stated.

Three Drones Seized in Amritsar

Earlier, BSF shot down and seized three drones along the Amritsar border after receiving specific intelligence inputs, according to a release.

"Acting on precise input provided by the BSF intelligence wing, BSF troops, with the support of its robust technical counter measures, successfully neutralised and seized 3 drones on Sunday on the Amritsar border," the release said.

The drones, two DJI Mavic 3 Classic and one DJI Mavic 4 Pro, were recovered from areas near Roranwala Khurd, Dhanoe Khurd, and the ICP Attari premises.

The BSF said its alert troops and strong technical measures helped foil yet another attempt at illegal cross-border intrusion.

"Today, in 03 separate incidents on the Amritsar border, the alert BSF troops neutralised & recovered 03 drones, including two DJI Mavic 3 Classic and one DJI Mavic 4 PRO drones from the areas near villages Roranwala Khurd and Dhanoe Khurd, and from the premises of ICP Attari. Sharp observation coupled with effective technical counter measures and guided by reliable intelligence inputs, successfully foiled yet more nefarious attempts of illicit aerial intrusions from across the border," the release said. (ANI)