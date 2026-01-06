A gas leak at an ONGC well in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district resulted in a massive fire that has been burning for over 24 hours. While the blaze has caused panic, officials confirm no casualties have been reported. Containment efforts are ongoing.

A major gas leak followed by fire at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) well in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema region has continued to burn for over 24 hours, triggering panic among local residents, officials said. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

The incident occurred at the Mori-5 well in Irusumanda village under Malikipuram mandal of DR BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday afternoon.

Details of the Gas Leak and Fire

According to officials, the accident took place around 12:40 PM on January 5, when a major gas pipeline leak was detected at the ONGC installation. The leaked gas soon caught fire, producing massive flames visible from a distance and causing fear in nearby villages.

As of Tuesday, January 6, the blaze has been burning for more than 24 hours, with emergency teams continuing containment operations.

Emergency Response and Safety Measures

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, along with fire services and local police, launched an immediate response after residents alerted authorities. Fire department personnel confirmed that coordinated efforts are underway to control the blaze and prevent further spread.

"ONGC officials, along with fire and police personnel, are dousing the fire. Villagers are in a state of panic and fear," officials said earlier.

As a precaution, residents near the affected site have been advised to stay away from the area. Authorities have also restricted access around the well to ensure public safety while firefighting and technical operations continue.

Officials stressed that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far, a fact confirmed by both ONGC and officials.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, and further technical assessments are underway to identify the cause of the leak and bring the fire fully under control. More details are awaited as containment efforts continue. (ANI)