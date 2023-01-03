'Efforts fruitful when taken from lab to land': PM Modi at 108th Indian Science Congress

The 108th Indian Science Congress was hosted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Amravati Road Campus. The event is being held after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 3) inaugurated the 108th Indian Science Congress via video conference and addressed on the theme "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment". The Prime Minister pointed out that the efforts of science can bear fruit only when they are taken from labs to the land.

PM Modi said that scientific efforts can yield good results when its influence is not just global but at the grassroots level too. He also urged those involved in the field to bring change to real life using their research.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Science should make India Atmanirbhar. The efforts of Science can bear fruit only when they go from labs to land. With 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, India's millets and their use should be further improved with the use of science."

"Today India is among the top 3 nations in startups. Till 2015 we were at 81st place in the Global Innovation Index of 130 countries, but in 2022 we will reach 40th place." PM Modi said.

In this year's theme, the participants will discuss ways to increase the number of women in higher rungs of teaching, research, and industry. They will also deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and their equal status in education and research opportunities.