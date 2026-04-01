Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to restore normal fuel supply by Monday, warning oil companies against disruptions. The shortage was attributed to a sudden surge in demand and private operators halting their supply.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials and oil company representatives to ensure that fuel supply meets the growing demand and that normal conditions are restored across the state by Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During a teleconference held from the camp office on Sunday, the CM reviewed the reasons behind the petrol and diesel shortage in the state.

Surge in Demand Blamed for Shortage

Officials explained that the situation arose due to commercial consumers purchasing fuel at retail outlets. Normally, petrol sales in the state are around 6,330 KL per day. However, on Saturday, demand surged by 34%, reaching 8,489 KL, and on Sunday, it remained 22% higher than usual at 7,750 KL.

Similarly, diesel sales also increased. The normal daily diesel sales of 9,048 KL rose by 16% on Saturday to 10,556 KL, and on Sunday, demand was still 3% higher at 9,392 KL.

District collectors also noted that private operators like Nayara, Reliance, and Jio stopping supply to their outlets worsened the situation.

CM Warns Oil Companies, Demands Action

Officials informed that oil companies have stopped extending credit to retail outlets. The CM questioned representatives of HPCL, IOCL, and BPCL on why credit facilities were halted. He instructed that there should be no disruption in supply between retail outlets. He warned that if companies deliberately trouble the public or government, their permissions may be reconsidered. He made it clear that irresponsible decisions affecting essential commodities will not be tolerated.

Expressing displeasure, the CM questioned why corrective measures were not taken earlier despite identifying the issue three days ago. He emphasised that officials should deliver results rather than just reports.

Task Force and Security Measures Mandated

The CM directed district collectors to establish a special task force and control room involving revenue, police, and legal metrology departments until normalcy is restored. He ordered an inquiry into the sudden shortage.

He highlighted the increased demand from the agriculture and aquaculture sectors and instructed that there should be no diesel shortage for paddy harvesting machines. He suggested exploring a coupon system for farmers in coordination with agriculture officials.

He also directed that security (revenue and police) be deployed at every fuel station, CCTV monitoring be ensured, and no black-market sales should occur. The CM clearly stated that "No Stock" boards should not be seen anywhere in the state by Monday. (ANI)