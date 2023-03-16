Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023: State Finance Minister tables budget of Rs 2.79 lakh crore; key highlights

    Of the total budget, Rs 54,228 crore has been allocated for direct benefit schemes (DBT), which include YSR Pension Kanuka getting Rs 21,435 crore, YSR Rythu Bharosa (Rs 4,020 crore), Jagananna Vidya Devena (Rs 2,842 crore) and Jagananna Vasati Devena (Rs 2,200 crore).

    Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath on Thursday (March 16) tabled a Budget of Rs 2,79,279 crore for financial year 2023-24 in the Legislative Assembly.

    Here are key highlights from the Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023:

    Other major DBT allocations are YSR Asara (Rs 6,700 crore), YSR Cheyuta (Rs 5,000 crore) and Amma Vodi (Rs 6,500 crore).

    Besides DBT schemes, Rajendranath has earmarked Rs 15,882 crore for Health and Family Welfare, Price Stabilisation Fund (Rs 3,000), Manabadi Nadu-Nedu (Rs 3,500 crore) and Panchayati Raj and Rural Development (Rs 15,873 crore).

    The Budget allocated Rs 9,381 crore for the Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Scheduled Castes Component (Rs 20,005 crore), Scheduled Tribes Component (Rs 6,929 crore) and Backward Classes Component (Rs 38,605 crore).

    Under welfare for communities, the Finance Minister allocated Rs 4,887 crore for Kapu welfare and minority welfare (Rs 4,203 crore).

    Housing for Poor was allotted Rs 5,600 crore, Roads and Buildings department - Rs 9,118 crore, Irrigation Rs 11,908 crore, Energy - Rs 6,456 crore, and Village and Ward Secretariats (Rs 3,858 crore) among others.

