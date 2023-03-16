BRS MLA K Kavitha to appear before ED in Delhi excise policy case today; check details

Earlier, the agency had alleged that the "South group" was a liquor cartel linked to Kavitha and others that paid kickbacks amounting to about Rs 100 crore to the AAP to gain a larger share of the market in the national capital under the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2020-21.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (March 16) in connection to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied an urgent hearing to Kavitha regarding her alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam.

In her previous appearance before the ED, the BRS leader was reportedly confronted with Arun Pillai, a Hyderabad-based businessman who represented the South Group. The South Group is alleged to have given kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders during the Goa Assembly polls.

The ED grilled Kavitha for over 9 hours on March 11 linked to the Delhi excise policy case. She was summoned by the investigation agency for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. She has been asked to depose again on March 16.

The ED also alleged in Pillai's remand papers that he "represented the benami investments" of Kavitha in the case. The BRS MLC was also questioned by the CBI in connection with the case.