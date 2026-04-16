A road accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, has claimed the lives of eight people after a vehicle collided with a lorry. The deceased were pilgrims from Karnataka. Around 10 to 12 others were injured and have been hospitalised for treatment.

At least eight people were killed in a road accident near Chilakaladona in the Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district after a vehicle collided with a lorry, police said.

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Fatalities and Injuries

According to Kurnool police officials, five victims died at the scene, while three others succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital.

Around 10 to 12 people sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were immediately shifted to Emmiganur Hospital for treatment, officials added.

Victims Identified as Pilgrims

Police further stated that the deceased have been identified as pilgrims from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru region.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)