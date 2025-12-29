A 70-year-old man was killed in a fire that broke out in two coaches of the Tata-Ernakulam Express at Elamanchili railway station in Andhra Pradesh. The affected coaches were detached and forensic teams are investigating the cause of the incident.

A 70-year-old man was killed in the fire that erupted at the two coaches of the Tata-Ernakulam Express at Elamanchili railway station in Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

"One passenger named Sundar, 70, who occupied berth number 12 of B1 coach, lost his life while rescuing himself during the train fire incident. FSL teams are gathering evidence for further probe," DIG Railways Satya Yesubabu said.

Swift Action by Railway Staff

B1 and M2 coaches of the train caught fire. The Railway Staff swiftly acted and immediately informed the Fire brigade. Railway officials also responded immediately, implemented measures, and assisted passengers in deboarding the train. The fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

Both the affected coaches were detached, and one more AC III Tier Coach (M1) was also detached as a precautionary measure.

Passenger Relocation and Train Resumption

According to the railway authorities, the remaining train formation is being moved to Samalkot Railway Station, and three empty coaches are being attached to it there. Passengers on the two affected coaches were transferred to Samalkot Railway Station via bus services.

High-Level Probe Initiated

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Railway Safety/SCR, DRM Vijayawada and senior officers rushed to the site. GM South Central Railway will also be going to the site. Forensic team and medical team moving to the spot to collect clues to find out the cause of the fire, and also ascertain any.

TTE Praised for Saving Lives

DRM Vijayawada Division, Mohit Sonakiya, hailed the Travelling Ticket Examiner's presence of mind for alerting all passengers to deboard the train, saving the lives of many people. "The fire affected two other coaches. Displaying presence of mind, the TT and coach attendants alerted all passengers to deboard the train," he said.

Forensic teams have arrived at the site to examine the coaches for further investigation. (ANI)