Andhra Pradesh police dismantled an international cybercrime syndicate modeled after notorious Myanmar and Cambodian scam operations. The network, operating covertly for nearly two years from a cluster of inconspicuous buildings near Atchutapuram SEZ and industrial zone in Anakapalli district, had spread its web across several countries—including the US, UK, and Australia.

In a meticulously planned operation following four months of intense surveillance, police stormed at least half a dozen nondescript buildings and detained over 100 individuals, including women. Many of the detainees were found working in what resembled high-tech call centres without signage—buildings strategically chosen to avoid raising eyebrows in the bustling industrial suburb, just 80 km from Visakhapatnam.

As the raid unfolded under the cover of darkness, chaos ensued. Several individuals managed to flee, exploiting both the night and what officials admitted was limited police deployment during the operation.

Sources revealed that the suspects were lured into the operation with promises of lucrative monthly salaries ranging from ₹20,000 to Rs 30,000. “We thought it was a call centre. Most of them were always on their phones, and many of the flats had computers,” a local resident recounted.

Police are interrogating the accused, probing details of their day-to-day activities, the recruitment pipeline, and the intricate mechanics of their fraudulent schemes. Initial investigations suggest that workers were recruited primarily for their English-speaking abilities—particularly those with distinct regional accents—to convincingly impersonate officials and customer support agents while targeting foreign victims.

A senior police officer stated, “The youths were recruited specifically for their distinct English accents to deceive foreign victims.”

Many of the suspects, however, have claimed innocence, saying they were unaware of the illicit operations and had only recently joined. “We were still in the employee induction phase,” some of them told investigators.

The network reportedly operated through a tiered system, with suspects divided into three roles—fraudsters who directly scammed foreigners, intermediaries handling financial transactions, and 'bankers' who managed the illicit deposits.