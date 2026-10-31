Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has condemned a brutal attack on a Class 10 student in an Anantapur school. He has directed police to arrest the accused and is personally monitoring the victim's medical treatment and recovery process.

CM Naidu Condemns School Attack

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday condemned the brutal attack on a Class 10 girl student inside her classroom in Anantapur district, directing the police to swiftly hunt down the accused and ensure the harshest legal punishment. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that attackers targeting young girls have no place in society.

"I am deeply shaken and enraged by the barbaric attack on a Class 10 student inside her classroom at Raptadu ZP High School. Attackers who target our young girls inside schools have no place in our society," Naidu posted.

Medical Care and Police Action

The Chief Minister added that he is personally tracking the victim's treatment and instructed doctors to extend all possible medical assistance. "I am personally tracking her recovery and have directed the medical team to give her the highest priority care. I have ordered the police to hunt down the monster responsible and deliver the harshest legal punishment swiftly," he added.

Details of the Incident

A Class 10 girl student was allegedly attacked brutally with a saw inside her classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district. Confirming the incident, Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said, "An incident of an attack on a Class 10 girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom." (ANI)

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