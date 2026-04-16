Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu kicked off the census self-enumeration process by registering online. Citizens can enter their details until April 30, with physical verification in May. The CM highlighted the census's role in development.

As part of the self-enumeration process that began here on Thursday in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu registered his details through the online portal.

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Online Self-Enumeration Details

The online data entry process, under the House Listing-House Census programme, commenced today. The Chief Minister submitted his details via the website se.census.gov.in. The self-enumeration process consists of 33 questions, which were explained to the Chief Minister by AP Census Director J. Nivas. He informed that citizens can submit details of their households online until April 30. From May 1 to May 30, enumerators will visit households to carry out physical verification.

A Foundation for Development

Responding on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that the government is committed to ensuring that welfare and development benefits reach all citizens equally. He emphasised that planning development based on the family as a unit is essential, and the census plays a crucial role in achieving this goal.

He noted that this is the first census exercise in Andhra Pradesh after state bifurcation, and it will not only collect information but also lay a strong foundation for development. The census will be conducted in two phases--house listing begins today, and the second phase involving population enumeration will start next year.

CM Urges Public Participation

The Chief Minister urged people to utilise the opportunity to register their details online during the ongoing house listing phase.

He appealed to citizens to provide accurate information to support the state's development and called upon everyone to actively participate in making the census programme a success.