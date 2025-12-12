At least nine people were killed and several others injured after a private bus overturned on a ghat road in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district. CM Chandrababu Naidu has expressed grief and instructed officials to assist the victims.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed grief over the deaths in the bus accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju District. At least nine people were killed after a bus overturned on the ghat road between Chinturu and Bhadrachalam in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district, said ASR District Collector Dinesh Kumar.

CM Naidu Assures Support for Victims

In a post on X, the Andhra Chief Minister said officials have been instructed to provide assistance to affected families. "The accident involving a private bus carrying passengers near the Chittoor district in Alluri Sitarama Raju has deeply shaken us. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with the officials regarding the accident and gathered details about the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. I have instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive better medical aid. The government will stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the accident," Naidu said.

According to the ASR District Collector, several passengers were injured in the accident and were immediately transferred to Bhadrachalam Hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident and the identities of the victims are being determined. Further details are awaited.

Separate Accident in Telangana Injures 20

Meanwhile, at least 20 people were injured after a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus travelling from Hyderabad to Karimnagar collided with a tractor in Telangana's Karimnagar district. According to a police official, the injured passengers were immediately shifted to a local hospital, where some have been discharged after receiving treatment. However, the driver's condition is serious, and no deaths were reported. (ANI)