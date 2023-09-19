Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anantnag encounter ends: Lashkar commander Uzair Khan among other terrorists killed

    While the main phase of the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has drawn to a close, efforts to locate additional militants in the area are still underway.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    After an extended and intense operation, the Anantnag encounter in Jammu and Kashmir has finally reached its conclusion with the successful elimination of its primary target, Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Uzair Khan, along with other terrorists involved. This week-long encounter, which began last Monday, has been one of the lengthiest anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Security forces confirmed the retrieval of the body of terrorist Uzair Khan, along with his weapon, as well as the discovery of another unidentified individual's lifeless body. While the main phase of the anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has drawn to a close, efforts to locate additional militants in the area are still underway.

    ADGP Police Vijay Kumar stated, "LeT commander Uzair Khan has been killed, with the recovery of his weapon. Additionally, another terrorist's lifeless body has been found. The Anantnag encounter has concluded."

    This prolonged operation took place amidst the dense forests of Gadole in the Kashmir Valley, leading to the tragic loss of three officers and a soldier. The bodies of two individuals were discovered in the forest area on Monday. One of them was identified as Pradeep, the soldier who had been targeted and killed by terrorists last Wednesday. Prior to this, the encounter had claimed the lives of two Indian Army officers and one Jammu-Kashmir police officer.

    The operation was initiated last Wednesday when terrorists targeted and killed Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat. Pradeep, who went missing during the early stages of the encounter, was subsequently believed to have been killed.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
