    PM Modi proposes 'Samvidhan Sadan' as new name for old Parliament building

    The old Parliament Building, designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker and completed in 1927, witnessed historic moments in Indian history, including the passing of India's constitution.

    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 4:26 PM IST

    As the Parliament's proceedings shift to the new building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the new name for the old parliament building: "Samvidhan Sadan" (Constitution House). The old Parliament Building, designed by British architects Sir Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker and completed in 1927, witnessed historic moments in Indian history, including the passing of India's constitution.

    PM Modi expressed his hope that the old building's glory would never decline and suggested renaming it to "Samvidhan Sadan" during his address. He emphasized the significance of preserving the memories of the Constituent Assembly members who once sat there.

     

    PM Modi paid tribute to every brick of the old Parliament building and expressed optimism that MPs would enter the new Parliament with renewed hope and confidence.

    Sources revealed that the old Parliament building would be conserved as an archaeological marvel of India. During his address, PM Modi touched on various topics, including Lok Sabha elections, the G20 summit, and the success of India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

    He also remembered India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and highlighted the historical significance of the old Parliament building.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 4:26 PM IST
