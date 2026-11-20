Congress MP Pramod Tiwari defends Akhilesh Yadav against BJP criticism following a fatal accident at a Gorakhpur rally. Meanwhile, the victim's father confirms CM Yogi Adityanath has promised strict legal action against all responsible suspects.

Congress MP Defends Akhilesh Yadav Amidst Gorakhpur Accident Debate

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday questioned attempts to link Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to the death of a minor in an accident during the party's 'PDA Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, saying the incident took place away from the rally venue and not in Yadav's presence.

Tiwari alleged that the BJP was rattled by the success of Akhilesh Yadav's rally and asked whether it was appropriate to hold the SP chief responsible for the incident. "Is it appropriate to connect Akhilesh Yadav with this incident? Did the incident occur in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav? The incident took place far from the venue of the rally." Tiwari told ANI.

He also alleged that the BJP was unsettled by the response to Yadav's rally and questioned the basis for attributing responsibility to the SP chief over the accident. "BJP is rattled by the success of Akhilesh Yadav's rally," the Congress MP said. He also asked whether a political leader should be held responsible for every incident that takes place during or around a party programme, reiterating that the accident did not occur in Yadav's presence. "Does every leader become responsible for the incident?" he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the father of the minor boy who died after being hit by a bulldozer, allegedly during a Samajwadi Party's PDA rally in Gorakhpur, said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the family of strict action against those responsible and directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to ensure that the remaining suspects are sent to jail.

Speaking to ANI after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the victim's father, Omkar Singh, said, "The Chief Minister has issued strict instructions to the District Magistrate (DM) and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to take stern action against all remaining suspects tonight itself and ensure they are sent to jail. The SP (City) was also present during the funeral rites; the administration has been carrying out its duties."

Reacting to the politicisation of his son's death, Omkar Singh said that only the family could understand the pain of losing a child and that they had not placed any specific demands before the Chief Minister. "That (those who are politicising my son's death) is simply their mindset; given the kind of people they are, they are bound to act this way. Only the person who has lost his son truly understands what needs to be done. We did not place any specific demands before 'Maharaj ji' (CM Yogi). We simply requested that strict action be taken against the guilty, ensuring they remain in jail and do not get out under any circumstances," he said.