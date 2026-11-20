Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon met Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh in Jalandhar. Officials clarified the visit was a pre-scheduled spiritual engagement, dismissing speculation about political motives.

Dera Beas Chief Meets Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh in Jalandhar

In an important political development in Punjab, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon the head of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas visited the residence of Punjab Congress Chief Pargat Singh. He also met former MP and BJP leader Sushil Rinku. Following this, he arrived at the Dera Beas Satsang Ghar, located near 120 Feet Road, where a large number of followers (sangat) had gathered, eagerly awaiting his arrival.

During the visit, followers had the opportunity to see and seek the blessings of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon. It should be noted that this is not a political visit; it was a pre-scheduled engagement. The absence of other prominent Punjab Congress leaders from the meeting ignited questions on party unity which were downplayed by Pargat. “Baba came home, and we received his blessings. There has always been a brotherhood in Punjab. We are all together. Sometimes, it is not possible for everyone to get together as someone is busy. Other parties don’t get together this often like us. This is just politics,” Pargat Singh told reporters in Jalandhar.

"Moments of grace and warmth in Jalandhar today! Punjab Congress President @PargatSOfficial welcomes Dera Beas chief Baba Gurinder Singh Ji to his residence, seeking his guidance and blessings for Punjab’s unity and Chardi Kala," the Punjab Congress said on its official X account.

On November 15, Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon had also called on BJP Punjab Chief Kewal Singh Dhillon. He also visited Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini the following day. Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has served as the spiritual leader (Sant Satguru) and head of the prominent Indian spiritual organisation, Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB). He assumed leadership of Dera Baba Jaimal Singh (Beas, Punjab) in 1990, succeeding his uncle, Maharaj Charan Singh, and in September 2024, he appointed Jasdeep Singh Gill as his successor. While the Radha Soam Satsang Beas has traditionally maintained an apolitical stance, the Deras have a huge influence on the Dalit population in the state which accounts for roughly 30% of the population.