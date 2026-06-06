A heartwarming video of a young magician from Nainital has gone viral on social media, drawing praise not only from ordinary users but also from industrialist Anand Mahindra.

A heartwarming video of a young magician from Nainital has gone viral on social media, drawing praise not only from ordinary users but also from industrialist Anand Mahindra. In the video, the child, identified as Sahil, showcases his remarkable magic skills. Impressed by the youngster's talent and confidence, Mahindra has now expressed a desire to support both his education and his passion for magic.

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Sharing the clip on X, Mahindra highlighted Sahil's extraordinary abilities. The video shows the boy performing a series of street magic tricks on a busy walkway in Nainital, effortlessly grabbing the attention of tourists. Dressed in a simple grey T-shirt and jeans, Sahil displays a level of confidence and showmanship far beyond his years.

Using small metal bowls, a wand, a coin and tiny red balls, the young performer executes a range of sleight-of-hand tricks with remarkable precision. The balls mysteriously appear, vanish and travel between bowls, leaving spectators puzzled and delighted. Throughout the performance, Sahil keeps the audience engaged with his lively interaction and playful humour.

One particularly entertaining moment sees him pretending to pull a coin from a spectator's shoe, ear and even nose, drawing laughter and amazement from the crowd.

Moved by the boy's talent, Mahindra took to social media with an appeal to locate him and his family.

"Yeh ladka bahut talented hai. Kya woh abhi bhi Nainital ki sadkon par kaam kar raha hai? Main na sirf uski padhai mein madad karna chahta hoon, balki jaadu mein uski dilchaspi ko bhi badhava dena chahta hoon. Kyon na woh duniya ke behtareen jaadugaron mein se ek bane? Kya koi mujhe usse aur uske mata pita se sampark karne mein madad kar sakta hai? (Video: courtesy @Murti_Nain)" he wrote in the caption of the post.

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Mahindra's message quickly resonated with social media users, and many people even volunteered to help track down Sahil and assist his family.

"Sir, I'll try to find out. My relatives live in Haldwani, I'll contact them and get the information," wrote one user.

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