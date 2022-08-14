Rakesh Jhunjhunwala no more: An old video of big bull dancing in wheelchair has gone viral

An old video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sitting in a wheelchair dancing to a Bollywood song has surfaced on social media. In the video, the big bull's undefeated confidence is quite visible.

The ace investor and the founder of Akasa Air, India's newest private airline, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, breathed his last in Mumbai at 62.

According to sources, 'sudden cardiac arrest' caused Jhunjhunwala's death. Famously known as 'India's Warren Buffet', Jhunjhunwala was an inspiration to many young investors and traders. He was also known for his undefeated confidence and unconquerable spirit. One such video emerged on social media, which depicts his positivity. Twitter user Keshav Arora shared this video on his social media account.

The video shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sitting in a wheelchair as he struggles with diabetes. However, the 62-year-old investor noticed dancing joyfully to the Bollywood song 'Kajra Re' from the film 'Bunty Aur Babli'. Ace stock market investor, famous for his sensible moves in the stock market, can be witnessed flaunting his dance moves and enjoying quality time with his family while sitting in a wheelchair.

The promoter of Akasa Air, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, recently was in the headlines for its public launch. Akasa Air, India's newest private airline,

began its commercial flight operations on August 7, 2022. Akasa Air is a low-cost airline that started operations when the Indian aviation industry attempted to regain the lost confidence after the coronavirus. Ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dubey co-founded Akasa Air.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was Born on July 5, 1960. After graduating from Sydenham College, he dived into Dalal Street after enrolling in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Jhunjhunwala began his financial career with an investment of Rs 5,000 and his first profit of Rs 5,00,000 the following year. From there, he successfully earned Rs 20-25 lakh over the next three years. The Big Bull had survived many stockmarket hiccups; amongst all the well-known was the Harshad Mehta scam.

