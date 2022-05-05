Anand Mahindra's tweet on 'reliable forecasting mechanism' leaves netizens in splits

Since the post is out, it has been liked by nearly 16,000 users, and the count is still on.

Anand Mahindra is known to share some laughter, motivational and heartwarming posts through his Twitter account. Mahindra's recent tweet on 'reliable forecasting mechanism,' will also make you laugh.

Anand Mahindra tweeted and wrote that climate change makes weather patterns so unpredictable that this may be the only reliable forecasting mechanism for the future. He shared a picture showing a hanging coconut on board written 'Weather Station'. The board also shows how the various positions of the coconut provide information about various weather conditions.

Since the post is out, it has been liked by nearly 16,000 users, and the count is still on. There are numerous comments below the post, and it is increasing. While some showed their agreement, few came up with alternative opinions.

One Twitter user stated that the simple way of the weather report, and there's no slightest doubt about its accuracy. That this DIY weather checker it's just the best. But don't forget to keep it outdoor, as the weather report won't be accurate indoors, added the user and shared the picture.

Another user wrote, "If coconut is gone with the hurricane, then certainly the board will not be there, sir, then what to do." With such comments, emoticons, and reactions, the comment section is filled.

A few people appreciated the humour and discussed the seriousness of climate change. Just another user who wrote, "Hilariously thought-provoking!" Weather change is a serious problem, and people are feeling the effects. So let us join forces to raise awareness and effectively reduce it for ourselves and future generations.

