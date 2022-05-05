Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anand Mahindra's tweet on 'reliable forecasting mechanism' leaves netizens in splits

    Since the post is out, it has been liked by nearly 16,000 users, and the count is still on.
     

    Anand Mahindra's tweet on 'reliable forecasting mechanism' leaves netizens in splits - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 5, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Anand Mahindra is known to share some laughter, motivational and heartwarming posts through his Twitter account. Mahindra's recent tweet on 'reliable forecasting mechanism,' will also make you laugh.

    Anand Mahindra tweeted and wrote that climate change makes weather patterns so unpredictable that this may be the only reliable forecasting mechanism for the future. He shared a picture showing a hanging coconut on board written 'Weather Station'. The board also shows how the various positions of the coconut provide information about various weather conditions.

    Since the post is out, it has been liked by nearly 16,000 users, and the count is still on. There are numerous comments below the post, and it is increasing. While some showed their agreement, few came up with alternative opinions.

    One Twitter user stated that the simple way of the weather report, and there's no slightest doubt about its accuracy. That this DIY weather checker it's just the best. But don't forget to keep it outdoor, as the weather report won't be accurate indoors, added the user and shared the picture.

    Another user wrote, "If coconut is gone with the hurricane, then certainly the board will not be there, sir, then what to do." With such comments, emoticons, and reactions, the comment section is filled. 

    A few people appreciated the humour and discussed the seriousness of climate change. Just another user who wrote, "Hilariously thought-provoking!" Weather change is a serious problem, and people are feeling the effects. So let us join forces to raise awareness and effectively reduce it for ourselves and future generations.

    Also read: Anand Mahindra impressed with cyclist’s talent; watch

    Also read: Istanbul has a unique way of generating electricity, Anand Mahindra hopes to explore it

    Also read: Is the man delivering milk on a Formula 1 car? Watch

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb - adt

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3000 km padayatra on October 2 gcw

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

    Manhunt continues for pervert who forcibly undressed 2 girls in MCD school

    Delhi Police hunt for man who forcibly undressed 2 girls in MCD school

    Covovax available for everyone above age of 12 years says Adar Poonawalla gcw

    Covovax available for everyone above age of 12 years, says Adar Poonawalla

    Press Club of India hits back at The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Press Club of India hits back at Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Recent Stories

    Did you know Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is not a Malayali by birth? Read this RBA

    Did you know Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is not a Malayali by birth? Read this

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ian Bishop expresses concern at Virat Kohli's dismissal to various types of bowlers-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ian Bishop expresses concern at Virat Kohli's dismissal to various types of bowlers

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb - adt

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb

    football 'It can't be!': Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback snt

    'It can't be!': Here's how Messi reacted to Real Madrid's Champions League comeback

    Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi wedding anniversary 4 things you should know about the couple drb

    Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi wedding anniversary: 4 things you should know about the couple

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon