    Anand Mahindra impressed with cyclist’s talent; watch

    A video of a man holding clothes over his head with his hands and pedalling a bicycle, navigating turns effortlessly without using his hands, emerged on social media.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 6:29 PM IST

    A video initially shared by Prafull MBA Chai Wala on Twitter has impressed the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, who retweeted the same. The video shows a man holding clothes over his head using his hands and riding a bicycle. The cyclist is pedalling on a narrow road near a village and taking turns effortlessly without using his hands. One can notice his focus on holding the bundle of clothes.

    Anand Mahindra was so impressed with his excellent balance that, he called the man as "human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body!" The video was recorded from behind inside a vehicle following the young man. However, the footage ends abruptly when the man on the bicycle turns towards the village.

    The Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra is an active user of social media. Time and again, he shares videos of such amazing Indian talents on his Twitter handle and appreciates them for their skills.

    After being shared online, the video went viral and garnered nearly 7.5 lakh views. Several social media users enjoyed the efforts of the young man on the micro blogging site. Some of the users said that the cycle stunt reminded them of their childhood. One of the users wrote, "Every person in India is struggling for something in his life. We are not as privileged as compared to rich nations for whom such sight would be like a miracle." Whereas another commented, "We Have to Explore Village's to Find The Hidden Gems."

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 6:29 PM IST
