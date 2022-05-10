Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise

Businessman Anand Mahindra gifted a house to an 85-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu and won the hearts of netizens with his sweet gesture.

Mother’s Day 2022 was celebrated on Sunday, May 8. It is a day that celebrates mothers, their pure love and affection towards their children and also their selfless love. This Mother’s Day, Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, who enjoys a huge popularity for being a regular with social media posts, has been hailed by the users once again. The chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand fulfilled a promise that he had made to a mother, proving that he sure knows how to stand by his words.

Businessman Anand Mahindra gifted Tamil Nadu’s 'Idli Amma' a home and fulfilled his promise. Last year, the industrialist posted a tweet in which he declared that a woman from Tamil Nadu who is known as 'Idli Amma' will shortly have her own home to serve people her homecooked food. As per his promise, the business tycoon shared visuals of the house on his Twitter handle.

The woman identified as Kamalathal is popular as 'Idli Amma' in Vadivelampalayam a village near Peru in Tamil Nadu. The woman was recognised for selling the idlis for an affordable price for over 30 years. 'Idli Amma' is famous for serving home-cooked food to the needy at just Re 1. Witnessing her selfless service, Anand Mahindra has promised to gift her a house.

The Mahindra group chairperson fulfilled his promise and on Mother's Day, posted a video in which Idli Amma can be seen entering her new home. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Anand Mahindra wished everyone and also thanked his team members for completing the construction as early as possible.

After being shared online, the video has garnered over 484K views and 36K likes. Netizens appreciated Anand Mahindra for the wonderful gift and for keeping his word. A user wrote, "Really Good Gift Universal One Rupee Idli Amma... God Bless You Sir." Another person commented, "Deserves praiseworthy...Hats off U Sir..." Take a look.

