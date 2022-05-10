Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise

    Businessman Anand Mahindra gifted a house to an 85-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu and won the hearts of netizens with his sweet gesture.

    Anand Mahindra presents new house to 'Idli Amma' on Mother's Day, fulfils his promise - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 10, 2022, 3:37 PM IST

    Mother’s Day 2022 was celebrated on Sunday, May 8. It is a day that celebrates mothers, their pure love and affection towards their children and also their selfless love. This Mother’s Day, Indian businessman Anand Mahindra, who enjoys a huge popularity for being a regular with social media posts, has been hailed by the users once again. The chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand fulfilled a promise that he had made to a mother, proving that he sure knows how to stand by his words.

    Businessman Anand Mahindra gifted Tamil Nadu’s 'Idli Amma' a home and fulfilled his promise. Last year, the industrialist posted a tweet in which he declared that a woman from Tamil Nadu who is known as 'Idli Amma' will shortly have her own home to serve people her homecooked food. As per his promise, the business tycoon shared visuals of the house on his Twitter handle.

    The woman identified as Kamalathal is popular as 'Idli Amma' in Vadivelampalayam a village near Peru in Tamil Nadu. The woman was recognised for selling the idlis for an affordable price for over 30 years. 'Idli Amma' is famous for serving home-cooked food to the needy at just Re 1. Witnessing her selfless service, Anand Mahindra has promised to gift her a house.

    The Mahindra group chairperson fulfilled his promise and on Mother's Day, posted a video in which Idli Amma can be seen entering her new home. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Anand Mahindra wished everyone and also thanked his team members for completing the construction as early as possible. 

    After being shared online, the video has garnered over 484K views and 36K likes. Netizens appreciated Anand Mahindra for the wonderful gift and for keeping his word. A user wrote, "Really Good Gift Universal One Rupee Idli Amma... God Bless You Sir." Another person commented, "Deserves praiseworthy...Hats off U Sir..." Take a look.

    Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

    Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Railways introduces 'baby berths' as Mother's day gift - adt

    Indian Railways introduces 'baby berths' as Mother's day gift

    TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu booked in corruption case

    FIR lodged against TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

    Who is Dr P Narayana, the Narayana Group owner arrested for exam paper leak

    Who is Dr P Narayana, the Narayana Group owner arrested for exam paper leak

    Sedition law Explained: India's controversial British-era legislation

    Explained: India's controversial British-era sedition law

    Big relief for Tajinder Bagga after Punjab Haryana HC puts stay on arrest till July 5 gcw

    Big relief for BJP's Tajinder Bagga after court puts stay on arrest till July 5

    Recent Stories

    Monkeypox Know early symptoms how is it spread other details gcw

    Monkeypox: Know early symptoms, how is it spread, other details

    Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, here are 12 highest-paid Telugu actors; know their income RBA

    Allu Arjun to Mahesh Babu to Prabhas, here are 12 highest-paid Telugu actors; know their income

    football Kylian Mbappe ignored PSG owner Al-Khelaifi and Real Madrid camp in Spanish capital snt

    Mbappe ignored PSG owner Al-Khelaifi and Real Madrid camp in Spanish capital?

    Before Deepika Padukone these 5 Indian stars were jury at Cannes film festival drb

    Before Deepika Padukone, these 5 Indian stars were jury at Cannes film festival

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant is someone we look up to in the Caribbean - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: On cricketer Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell discloses Caribbean secret

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon