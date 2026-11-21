Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the AAP government for poor law and order and the arrest of a Youth Congress leader, announcing an Insaaf March to protest against gangsterism and drug issues in the state of Punjab.

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Attacks AAP Over Punjab Law and Order

Former Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over deteriorating law and order and the arrest of Punjab Youth Congress president Shubham Sharma. Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh ahead of launching an 'Insaaf March' from Ludhiana Central against gangsterism, drugs, and law and order issues, Warring termed Sharma's arrest following a protest at the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) office in Patiala over alleged 2026 PCS examination irregularities "sheer bullying."

"The SSP is acting like Bhagwant Mann ji's clerk," Warring alleged, noting that the High Court had stayed the PCS examination process and asserting that protesting peacefully for the rights of youth is a legitimate democratic right. Dismissing speculation of factionalism within the state unit over senior leaders, including Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, attending separate programmes, Warring said all leaders are united and fighting for party workers across different corners of Punjab under the leadership of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) and AICC Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot.

With Pargat Singh heading to Patiala to meet the jailed Youth Congress chief, Warring stressed that party leaders are dividing responsibilities to mobilise support ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Reacting to the Ministry of External Affairs reiterating that India's decision to keep the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains unchanged amid Pakistani Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik's visit to New Delhi for the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Warring backed India's stand while pressing the central government for clarity. "I stand completely with India's stance. But my question is: where did you stop or divert the water? Have you dug a new river or built a dam? Show us which dam was used and whether the water was given to Punjab and Haryana. The water is still flowing to Pakistan," he remarked.

Hailing the Congress party's sweeping victory in the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj elections, the Ludhiana MP described the outcome as a clear signal ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, expressing confidence that the Congress will form the next government in Punjab with a "thumping majority." Commenting on jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail under the National Security Act, being granted three-hour custodial parole on Saturday to attend his grandmother Charan Kaur's cremation in Amritsar's Jallupur Khera, Warring said there should be no objection when a court grants humanitarian permission for a family's final farewell.